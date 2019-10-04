Iowa Falls will see an influx of visitors in the coming years after Cargill announced this week that it will move its Operations Training Center to the Scenic City.
The Minnesota-based company announced Thursday that it is relocating its training center from Cordova, Tenn., to Iowa Falls, where it will be housed in the former Berry Plastics building. Cargill bought that building, located directly west of its local facility, in 2015 when Berry Plastics closed its local production facility and laid off 50 people. The site will be used to train employees, new supervisors and maintenance employees from throughout the U.S. and Canada.
