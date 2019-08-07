A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to cash a forged check worth nearly $1,500.
According to court records, 60-year-old Michael Jose Harrington attempted to cash a check worth $1,487.34 at Green Belt Bank & Trust in Iowa Falls on July 27. The report states that the check was issued to Harrington on an account belonging to Carstens Plumbing and Heating. The teller confirmed Harrington was who he claimed to be by checking his ID.
