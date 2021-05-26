Union Cemetery Gardener's Cottage
The Gardener's Cottage at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls is 103 years old and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year it underwent extensive renovations to repair and preserve the structure.

 Photo by Sara Konrad Baranowski

The Gardener’s Cottage – a central landmark in Iowa Falls’ 162-year-old Union Cemetery – is looking brand new, thanks to a major renovation that was funded with a posthumous gift from a local benefactor.

Before Esther Meyer died in 2015, she worked with her attorney, Dan Stockdale of Iowa Falls, to make arrangements for gifts to nine organizations in Hardin and Franklin counties. Among the recipients was the Ladies Social Gathering, an organization that bought the land for the town’s first cemetery in 1859. The cemetery’s cottage, which was built in 1918, has been in need of repairs for years. Meyer’s gift of $145,000 made it possible for the 12-member Ladies Social Gathering to fund the work, which kept the cottage true to its original form.

Gardener's Cottage Sign
A plaque on the front of the Union Cemetery Gardener's Cottage lists the original members of the Ladies Social Gathering, which established the cemetery. The plaque reads:

Erected by Ladies Social Gathering

Union Cemetery

1859     1916

OFFICERS

Mrs. Harriet A. Ellsworth, Pres.

Miss Mary H. Bliss, Vice-Pres.

Mrs. Jennie J. Thorp, Sec'y

Frank E. Foster, Sup't

DIRECTORS

Mrs. Abbie J. Foster

Mrs. Maria McChesney

Mrs. Margaret Tower

Mrs. Glen H. Foster

Miss Elizabeth Tower

Mrs. Grace A. Rinehart

Mrs. Jessie A Jones

Mrs. Frances L. Burgess

Mrs. E. Maud Wilson

Mrs. Lou H. Knapp

Wm. L. Pedicord, Architect
Gardener's Cottage Painting
Local artist Jim Conrad painted a scene of the Gardener's Cottage at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. It hangs inside the cottage.

