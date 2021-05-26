The Gardener’s Cottage – a central landmark in Iowa Falls’ 162-year-old Union Cemetery – is looking brand new, thanks to a major renovation that was funded with a posthumous gift from a local benefactor.
Before Esther Meyer died in 2015, she worked with her attorney, Dan Stockdale of Iowa Falls, to make arrangements for gifts to nine organizations in Hardin and Franklin counties. Among the recipients was the Ladies Social Gathering, an organization that bought the land for the town’s first cemetery in 1859. The cemetery’s cottage, which was built in 1918, has been in need of repairs for years. Meyer’s gift of $145,000 made it possible for the 12-member Ladies Social Gathering to fund the work, which kept the cottage true to its original form.
