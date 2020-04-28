Chainsaw artist Gary Keenan, of Des Moines, spent two days last week turning what was left of a burr oak on the Ellsworth Community College campus into a statue of a panther. The tree, which sat on property owned by the Ellsworth College Trustees, was removed a couple of years ago after it died. The Trustees hired Keenan to carve the statue.
The (unfinished) sculpture of a panther carved into the trunk of a dead burr oak tree on the Ellsworth Community College campus. The sculpture was commissioned by the Board of Trustees and completed by Gary Keenan, of Des Moines.
When a large bur oak near Kruse Main on the Ellsworth Community College campus died, the college's Board of Trustees did what it would normally do in that situation: it had the tree cut down.
But this tree had a different fate. Rather than have the stump ground down to wood chips, the Trustees - the board that owns a portion of the college campus and leases it to the Iowa Valley Community College District - decided to turn the tree remnant into art.
