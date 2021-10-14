Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street sent out a warning to all retail businesses in the city after Chamber Bucks were forged and spent at Walmart.
Chamber/Main Street Director Diana Thies said she immediately emailed all the businesses when the $75 forgery came to light. She urged businesses to note the difference between the real Chamber Bucks and the forgery - particularly the lack of the Chamber/Main Street logo and no bank account number on the frauds.
