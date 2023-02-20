Iowa Falls Chamber Main Street held a social on Friday, Feb. 17, specifically to recognize all the volunteers who have given their time and energy to the organization's various events. Held at the Highland Golf Club last Friday evening, a majority of the Chamber was present to kick back and socialize. A slideshow ran in the background with photos of all volunteers who gave back to the Chamber in some form or fashion as visitors perused the charcuterie spread and bar.
Pictured are Chamber members Stephanie Dagel (left to right), Director Diana Thies (back), Casey McNeal (front), Shelbi Nederhoff (back), Mariah Schurman (front), President Barb Muilenburg, and Adam Nederhoff.
