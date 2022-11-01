Pictured is a group of community members ringing in the YourTIME Medical ribbon cutting: Casey McNeal, Ardys Duryee, Abby Roeske, Katherine Rachuy, Mark Rachuy (co-owner), Melissa Rachuy (co-owner, cutting the ribbon), Shelbi Nederhoff, Heather Wayman, Madison Meyer, Adam Nederhoff, and Jason Jedele.
The YourTIME Medical location in Iowa Falls officially broke in its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 26. While the site started operations back in July, the Chamber Main Street properly inaugurated one of the city's newer business ventures on Wednesday evening.
Guests at the event (a couple of dozen in all) were able to try their hand at YourTIME's Plinko board with numerous prize options available, like discounts on IV infusions or a free 30-minute massage. The visitors also enjoyed a snack spread with charcuterie-style meats, cheeses, crackers, pumpkin roll cookies, and hot apple cider.
