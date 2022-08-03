Trevor Chaplin has been mowing lawns and doing other yardwork as a side hustle for a while. But as demand grew recently, he decided to make it a business and get back to his first paying job from his youth.
Trevor Chaplin is not exactly regressing. At 31, though, he is going back in time with the start of T-Chaps Lawncare in Iowa Falls.
“Mowing was basically my first paying job,” Chaplin said. “My grandpa turned me loose on a mower and the age of 11 I was mowing his acreage. It’s just kind of stuck with me since then. I enjoy working outdoors and being able to see my works progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.