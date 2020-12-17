All local charges have been dropped against a Mason City man who was arrested in Iowa Falls last February and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly breaking into a house and assaulting a resident.
According to court records and a release from the Hardin County Attorney's Office, all seven felony charges against 29-year-old Matthew Shawn Victor Bridges were dismissed because Bridges was indicted on six federal charges related to methamphetamine trafficking and firearm crimes by a grand jury on Dec. 15.
kF=mk=:m`DE s68C66 #@336CJ \ p 4=2DD q 76=@?Jk^=:mk=:m`DE s68C66 qFC8=2CJ \ p 4=2DD q 76=@?Jk^=:mk=:mx?E:>:52E:@? (:E9 p s2?86C@FD (62A@? \ p 4=2DD r 76=@?Jk^=:mk=:mr@?EC@= ~7 p u:C62C> qJ p u6=@? Ib \ r=2DD s 76=@?:6Dk^=:mk=:mv@:?8 pC>65 (:E9 x?E6?E \ p 4=2DD s 76=@?Jk^=:mk^F=m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.