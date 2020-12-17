Matthew Bridges

All local charges have been dropped against a Mason City man who was arrested in Iowa Falls last February and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly breaking into a house and assaulting a resident.

According to court records and a release from the Hardin County Attorney's Office, all seven felony charges against 29-year-old Matthew Shawn Victor Bridges were dismissed because Bridges was indicted on six federal charges related to methamphetamine trafficking and firearm crimes by a grand jury on Dec. 15. 

