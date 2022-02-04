Barlow Memorial Library Children's Librarian Rebecca Wood asks to inspect the creations that come out of Lego Club at the library each week. The club, which began in the summer of 2015, is enjoying an 11-week run this fall. It meets every Wednesday, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Christa Berit Hanson (left) gets the plates spinning for kids during the Hanson Family Jugglers and Unicyclists' performance at Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls on Monday, June 25, 2018. The show was part of the library's summer reading program.
Iowa Falls’ Barlow Memorial Library will get a new children’s librarian this year, but it won’t be a full-time position, as Library Director Erin Finnegan-Andrews had hoped.
Finnegan-Andrews made the request to increase the role from part-time, at 15 to 20 hours per week, to full-time. She said she hoped the increase in hours and the lure of city benefits would attract more candidates for the position.
