Chris White, the 2023 Visiting Artist, recently had dozens of her works showcased at the Carnegie-Ellsworth Public Library. Last Friday, March 3, the Carnegie-Ellsworth building was full of White's glass, the colorful fusions being the product of her "passion quest" that began 20 years ago.
According to her bio, she was looking for a medium that just fit. She stated that before arriving at the glass fusing, she also experimented with bead-making, bookmaking, paper marbling, clay, painting — and even stained glass — before landing on the glass fusing techniques.
