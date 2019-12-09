Makenna Linn decorates a cookie during Saturday's Christmas at Calkins event at Calkins Nature Area. The staff at Calkins partnered with the Iowa Falls-Alden FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) to offer a bigger event this year.
Families who attended Saturday's annual Christmas at Calkins event were able to participate in extra activities thanks to a partnership between Calkins Nature Area staff and the Iowa Falls-Alden FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America).
According to IF-A High School Family/Consumer Sciences Teacher Courtney Roll, the school's FCCLA chapter offers an annual Breakfast with Santa event at the high school. But this year, the IF-A FCCLA event was scheduled on the same day as Christmas at Calkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.