It’s almost become an annual tradition for Iowa Falls motorists to detour around bridge repairs. And the tradition will return this year.

The city council voted Monday to accept a bid from Jasper Construction Services Inc., of Newton to rehabilitate the River Street Bridge. In total, the work will cost the city $558,502.50, a price that’s about $70,000 more than the engineer’s estimate.

