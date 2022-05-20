In January 2020, the City of Iowa Falls purchased 58 acres of property along River Road. The land is home to the barn pictured above (which the city has pledged to keep on the property and protect), but it could also someday be home to a new residential neighborhood.
The red barn that stands along Iowa Falls’ River Road, a relic of the area’s agricultural past, may get some extra attention in the coming months as the City of Iowa Falls works to preserve it.
The barn belongs to the city – part of the 58 acres it bought in January 2020 with plans to turn the area into a housing development. Ever since the council approved the purchase, it has pledged to preserve the barn. And while the housing development plans, which were designed around the barn, have been put on hold – the result of pushback from local residents who oppose it – the city is moving forward with preservation plans.
(1) comment
Please preserve the big Red Barn. This 70 year old remembers the barn, seeing it as we drove along River Road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.