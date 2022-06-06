The Iowa Falls Revolving Loan Fund Committee will recommend to the City Council that it loan $250,000 to the Ellsworth Neighborhood Investment Group to finish eight condominiums at the old Ellsworth Municipal Hospital. The loan, which was proposed by City Manager Jody Anderson, would be interest-free for three years.
The Iowa Falls City Council finalized a deal last week to buy the roads and underground infrastructure in the development at the site of the former Ellsworth Municipal Hospital. In exchange, the developers of the property will complete the final eight high-end condominiums of the project, which started in 2016.
The arrangement was first discussed publicly in March, when it received initial approval by the council. During a special meeting last Thursday, the council voted to accept the formal agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.