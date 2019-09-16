The City of Iowa Falls has agreed to pay $250,000 to a man whose leg was broken while in the custody of Iowa Falls Police almost two years ago.
According to documents filed in U.S. District Court and a news report published by the Associated Press, the City settled the lawsuit filed by Aaron Edward Bailey in September of 2018. The suit alleged that Iowa Falls Police Officer Joe Metz "slammed (Bailey) down on the ground so severely it caused a compound fracture in Bailey's leg" after handcuffing Bailey for interference with official acts and disorderly conduct on June 6, 2017.
