City, school board seats up for grabs

Election season is upon us, and several seats are up for grabs on boards and councils in Iowa Falls, Alden, Hubbard, Radcliffe and Eldora. Mayoral seats are also available.
If interested in running, affidavits of candidacy may be picked up at the school board or city clerk’s offices and need to be returned by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Hardin County Auditor Jolene Pieters said the deadline for those clerks and secretaries to deliver papers to her office at the courthouse is noon, Friday, Sept. 22.
