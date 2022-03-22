The city will buy three lots along Georgetown Road for $14,000 each. The lots - located east of the Pheasant Run Apartments - will be bought by the Iowa Falls Community Investment Corporation, which will work with Sunrise Housing and a local contractor to build one new house on each lot.
The city will buy three lots in the Jennings subdivision along Georgetown Road (outlined in red above) for $14,000 each, then sell the lots to the Iowa Falls Community Investment Corporation for $1 each. The corporation will work with Sunrise Housing of Iowa Falls and a local contractor to build three new homes that will then be sold. Any profit made from the sale of the property will be returned to the city as repayment for the land purchase.
In an effort to start the ball rolling on housing development in Iowa Falls, the city will buy three residential lots and sell them to a local investment group for construction of three "mid-range" homes.
The plan got its first public presentation at Monday’s Iowa Falls City Council meeting. City Manager Jody Anderson requested permission to buy three lots in the Jennings housing subdivision along Georgetown Road for $14,000 each. The city will sell the lots to the Iowa Falls Community Investment Corporation for $1 each, with the understanding that IFCIC will work with Sunrise Housing of Iowa Falls and a local contractor to build one home on each lot, and then sell the houses. The city will guarantee loans for the homes through local banks. If a house sells for more than it cost to put it on the lot, the city will receive the profit as repayment for its purchase of the land.
