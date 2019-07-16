Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will be steaming toward Iowa Falls on Tuesday (July 16). Originally part of a fleet of 25 Big Boys built exclusively for UP, this one retired in 1961 after traveling some 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. The 14-wheeled behemoth holds 24,000 gallons of water and 56,000 pounds of fuel in its 132-foot long frame weighing 1.2 million pounds.
Big Boy and Living Legend No. 844 are touring the UP rails throughout 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. No. 4014 is the only remaining Big Boy locomotive in operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.