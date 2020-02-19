Students in Iowa Falls-Alden High School’s carpentry class are building table tops for the new Church Women United Thrift Store. Pictured are (from left) Sam Off, Dylan Madden, Aaron Zolnosky and Spencer Baldwin.
Kolbi Tjarks (right) and Luke Kloetzer cut a sheet of plywood during carpentry class at Iowa Falls-Alden High School on Monday afternoon. The class is building 15 table tops that will be used at the new Church Women United Thrift Store that's opening this year.
When the new Iowa Falls Thrift Store opens this year, it will be thanks to a collaborative effort.
The Thrift Store, which is run by the non-profit group Church Women United, has been in operation for more than 40 years, and at the heart of those operations is a spirit of community. People who want to clean out unwanted household items or clothes take them to the Thrift Store, where they’re sorted, cleaned and put up for sale by volunteers. The prices make those items affordable, and the profit that results from their sale is funneled back to the community through grants, which last year totaled more than $130,000.
