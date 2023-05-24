Iowa Falls resident James Foggs has organized a local group - the Community Outreachers - that aims to clean up and beautify Iowa Falls. The group's first activity included cleaning the 100 steps located on the far east end of Washington Avenue. Tree limbs and weeds were cut/removed, steps were swept, and garbage was picked up.
James Foggs has lived in the Iowa Falls community for only 3 1/2 years, but his infectious personality has already led to several friendships within the community.
He currently holds three different jobs in the Scenic City. Foggs can be found at Timbukbru, Nimrod Meats and Casey's Central, but it is additional work that he hopes will get noticed by others willing to volunteer their time to make Iowa Falls a better place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.