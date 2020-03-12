A Conrad man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing two motorcycles from a farm building near Owasa on Feb. 11.
According to court documents, 41-year-old William Devere Speicher was charged with third-degree burglary after the alleged victim reported the vehicles stolen to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department and showed them trail cam footage that recorded a grey Chevrolet Silverado registered to Speicher on the property.
