Eldora resident Scott Swartz portrayed former United States President Abraham Lincoln and delivered portions of his Gettysburg Address during Thursday's Constitution Day program held outside the Hardin County Courthouse.
Minutes after he delivered a stirring rendition of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, Dwayne Melton admitted he didn't spend much practice time attempting to perfect the famous civil rights leader's mannerisms or vocal cadence.
"I watched some YouTube videos of Martin Luther King a few times. This is my second time doing the Martin Luther King role so I embodied it and embraced it. What an honor to portray him or any civil rights leader," Melton said. "Especially those that look like me, so I look at it like we are keeping his dream alive."
