City Hall Groundbreaking
Buy Now

Iowa Falls city officials and King Construction representatives celebrated the start of construction on a new city hall on Monday, Sept. 16. Pictured above are (from left) Cody Greving and Matt Pearce of King Construction, Council members Rob Wohlert and Roger Nissly, Jared Knott of King Construction, Council member Steve Klein, Mayor Gene Newgaard, Council member Bruce Thies, King Construction President Lance Sharar and City Manager Jody Anderson.

 Photo by Sara Konrad Baranowski

Usually, groundbreaking photos depict just that - ground being broken. But when Iowa Falls city officials and representatives of King Construction posed for the traditional "before" photo Monday evening, they did it from a site that had already seen its share of work.

Work began Monday on construction of a new city hall. The project has been discussed for more than two decades, and five years ago city officials began setting aside money for construction. Last month, the City Council awarded a contract to local contractor King Construction, which submitted the low bid of $1.38 million. Architect Ed Wineinger of Skott & Anderson Architects in Mason City had estimated the project would cost about $1.6 million.

City Hall Construction
Buy Now

Work on a new Iowa Falls city hall began Monday, Sept. 16. Construction of the $1.38 million building is expected to last through the winter and be complete by June 2020.
City Hall Groundbreaking
Buy Now

Iowa Falls city officials and King Construction representatives celebrated the start of construction on a new city hall on Monday, Sept. 16. Pictured above are (from left) Cody Greving and Matt Pearce of King Construction, Council members Rob Wohlert and Roger Nissly, Jared Knott of King Construction, Council member Steve Klein, Mayor Gene Newgaard, Council member Bruce Thies, King Construction President Lance Sharar and City Manager Jody Anderson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.