A Council Bluffs man who was facing up to 15 years in prison after Iowa Falls Police found him to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine last fall has pleaded guilty to amended charges.
According to court records, Robert Edwin Ebersold has agreed to plead guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine and intent to deliver marijuana. The former is a serious misdemeanor and the latter is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
(1) comment
Lock him up.
