Council mulls ATV/UTV use in city limits

Kurt Knudson addressed the Iowa Falls City Council at their monthly meeting Monday about an ordinance allowing ATVs, UTVs and golf carts to be legally used within the Iowa Falls city limits.
On July 1, the state law changed stating, “All-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions: ATVs and UTVs have a speed limit of 35 mph; all ATVs and UTVs must have operational headlights, tail and brake lights, horn and rearview mirrors; and they must be operated by a person who is at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license and carrying valid proof of insurance.”
