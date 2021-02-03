The Hardin County supervisors voted Wednesday to sign off on a contract with Mathy Construction Company of Onalaska, Wis. The contract is for an asphalt paving project between Hubbard and New Providence on County Highway D-55, all the way to Highway 65. The paving will also reach the town of Hubbard.
Hardin County Engineer Taylor Roll said the project will cost $1,939,102, and there are 50 working days with a late start date of Aug. 16. He said the final bill landed lower than his estimates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.