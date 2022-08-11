The Harrison Building, located directly west of the Eldora YMCA in this 2013 picture, may be getting a $500,000 renovation if a Community Pledge Block Grant is received. It would contain two apartments above retail space below. The City asked the board of supervisors for a tax compromise on the building on Wednesday.
Eldora Mayor Dave Dunn and City Administrator Aaron Budweg attended the Hardin County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday and requested a compromise of property tax certificates on three separate parcels.
All properties are within the Eldora city limits and the first one is behind Rotary Park. “It’s a small little postage stamp,” Budweg said of the property. “It’s in our best interest to clean that up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.