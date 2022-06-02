Hardin County Engineer Taylor Roll and the Hardin County Board of Supervisors agreed to a new three-year contract that will increase the former's wages by approximately $16,000.
During Wednesday's meeting, the board officially voted 3-0 to approve the new contract, which calls for Roll to receive $126,000 during the first year, which begins on July 1, 2022. His salary during the following two years will be determined no later than June 1 of the fiscal year in which the salary is to be effective. The contract expires on June 30, 2025.
