Hardin County Courthouse
The Hardin County Courthouse in Eldora.

 Photo by Tony Baranowski

Hardin County was served a bill of $29,715 last week from the State Auditor's Office for a special audit requested by the supervisors in 2018.

Download PDF Hardin County Special Audit Bill

According to a bill provided to the supervisors for review at their March 11 regular meeting, the 11 state auditors spent a total of 447.5 hours investigating the Hardin County Auditor's Office's handling of the county's health care plan and sick leave time for the employee who was ultimately held responsible for billing errors. Those errors resulted in $48,010 in improper payments to Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield between July 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018.

