According to a bill provided to the supervisors for review at their March 11 regular meeting, the 11 state auditors spent a total of 447.5 hours investigating the Hardin County Auditor's Office's handling of the county's health care plan and sick leave time for the employee who was ultimately held responsible for billing errors. Those errors resulted in $48,010 in improper payments to Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield between July 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018.
