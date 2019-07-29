A man and a woman were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing the woman's mother's car after assaulting her.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Heidi Matilda Hemmes and 32-year-old William Miles O'Connor Jr. have each been charged with possession of stolen property after Hemmes' mother's 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found at Casey's Central in Iowa Falls about 45 minutes after it was reported stolen.
