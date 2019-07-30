A man and a woman from Wellsburg were each arrested Monday after they allegedly assaulted each other.
According to court documents, Shane David Merry and Carissa Louise Bryant, both 38, were arrested just before 10 p.m. at Sac and Fox Overlook just north of Steamboat Rock after police were called to the scene. Merry has been charged with enhanced domestic abuse - felony assault due to two prior domestic assault convictions. Bryant is charged with enhanced domestic abuse - serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. Bryant has one prior conviction for domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.