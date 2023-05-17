Illusionist, TV host, and motivational speaker Tom Coverly visited Iowa Falls on Thursday, May 11, and performed two shows: one for students at Iowa Falls-Alden High School and another for the public later that evening.
The popular magician led off his student assembly in the school's auditorium at around 2 p.m. that Thursday and began with two coin-related tricks as part of his "Destroy Illusions" school tour, which also took him to Colfax on Wednesday and Webster City on Friday.
