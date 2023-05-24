Ramiro Joseph Jesse Gonzalez III, a 47-year-old man from Hubbard, was recently arrested and detained for an alleged attack on a second man from Des Moines at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023.
The criminal filing expounded that the incident occurred between the two men at Gonzalez's Hubbard, H Avenue residence, which came to a head after Gonzalez assailed the victim and "intentionally struck" him with a crescent wrench.
