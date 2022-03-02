A speculative building, built in Iowa Falls' Southview Industrial Park in 2014, sold in December 2021. In 2022, with no industrial buildings or property available for sale in town, the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation is turning its efforts to recruiting people to come to Iowa Falls to fill jobs.
An agriculture-based company serving 400 independent retailers across 1,200 locations in 44 states will establish a presence in Iowa Falls this spring. And while that means jobs, it also means the only speculative building in town — built almost seven years ago in Southview Industrial Park — will no longer serve as an enticement for companies looking for a new location.
CNI, a national distributor of crop protection products, will open a new distribution center in the building. In a press release about the purchase, the company said its investment in Iowa Falls will allow CNI to “most effectively service current independent retailers and posture ourselves for continued growth and expansion in the Midwest.” The company is headquartered in Leesburg, Ga.
