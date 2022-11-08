D15 crash has 1 fatality

At around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a collision on County Road D15 turned fatal after a southbound vehicle went left of center and slammed into a second vehicle head-on as they traveled north.
At 19424 County Highway D15, west of Iowa Falls, the first driver, the 83-year-old Philip Book of Iowa Falls, died as a result of the collision and was taken to Hansen Family Hospital by Iowa Falls EMS. The 55-year-old Craig Bailey of Alden had been the driver of the northbound vehicle.
