The Iowa Falls Fire Department responded to a barn fire on Friday, Feb. 10, in the 19000 region of County Road D15, near Weaver's Cove. The call came in at around 1 p.m. that afternoon, and a heavier plume of blackish smoke could be seen from Iowa Falls proper. As the pillar pinpointed the location, several agencies — Iowa Falls Fire Department and EMS and Hardin County Sheriff's Office and EMA — were already on the scene attacking the backyard barn fire.
The fire team stripped away the siding, especially on the building's western side, to open up the structure and gain access into more of the wall space. The building did have at least one stable that was used by the property owner to house horses during the night, so there was some contained hay that was likely exacerbating the heavy smoke on-site. However, no horses were in the building during the time of the fire.
