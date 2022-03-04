Activity on the southwest corner of Oak Street and Rocksylvania Avenue in Iowa Falls has been turning motorists’ heads this week. McDowell and Sons has been working since Tuesday to tear down and remove the debris from the former laundromat and car wash there.
The demolition will make room for construction of a new Scooter’s Coffee drive-through restaurant location. The new business’s intentions were announced last month. At last report, the company said it was targeting late May or early June for an opening. The Iowa Falls store will be owned by franchisee Carrie Christo, who also owns the Scooter’s Coffee in Webster City, which opened in January.
