Alden firefighter Eric Eugenio exits the basement of the home at 306 Franklin St. in Alden Wednesday afternoon. The AFD and Iowa Falls Fire Department were called there for a report of smoke. The fire damage was limited.
The Alden and Iowa Falls fire departments were called to a house fire at 306 Franklin St. in Alden Wednesday afternoon. The call, received shortly before 3:30 p.m., was for a report of smoke in the basement of the home. According to AFD firefighter Chad Cearly, the fire was confined to a small room and was put out quickly.
AFD Captain Jeff Fiscus said the IFFD was automatically called to the scene because one of the Alden city wells was down for maintenance.
