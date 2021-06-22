McKade Eisentrager grabs this dog that was stranded at the bottom of the cliff at the high end of the Swinging Bridge. Jaysen Campbell helped steady the boat operated by Jason Barrick. The dog was thirsty and hungry but otherwise happy and healthy when the owner was contacted.
Two out-of-state visitors, sightseeing at the Swinging Bridge on the west end of Rocksylvania on Monday, saw more than they bargained for along the cliffs of the Iowa River. Not sure what they saw at the bottom of the stone wall, they learned it was a dog as it barked at them when they started walking away. They placed a call to the Iowa Police Department.
Chief Wade Harken got the call at 12:16 p.m. on Monday and dispatched the Iowa Falls Fire Department to bring the rescue boat. McKade Eisentrager, Jaysen Campbell and Jason Barrick entered the river at Dougan’s Landing and retrieved the dog which was wearing a harness.
