One Eldora woman (and likely former Dollar General employee), 18-year-old Dakota Kay Kriegel, was recently taken into custody and is now being charged with third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, after allegedly giving herself discounts on certain items at Eldora's 24th Street dollar store location.
Kriegel, who had been a Dollar General keyholder leading into the accusations, had reportedly marked down prices for the items as she bought them, which ultimately added up to around $1,000 worth of store merchandise.
