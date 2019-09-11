An Eldora man originally charged with felony domestic abuse who punched his wife in the face and choked her at their home last April has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Wesley Ryan Moler pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation on Sept. 5. Moler was sentenced to two years in prison, all but two days suspended, two years probation and was ordered to enroll in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program within 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.