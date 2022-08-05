One driver was cited for failure to obey a stop sign when the garbage truck he was driving struck a 1995 International semi trailer in Alden on Monday. The driver of the semi, which was eastbound on Co. Hwy D-20, was Jess Peterson of Alden. The garbage truck, which was northbound on Co. Hwy S-27 and had stopped for the stop sign and then proceeded into the travel portion of D-20, was being driven by David Pepe of Gladbrook.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel said Peterson took evasive action attempting to avoid striking the garbage truck. However, the garbage truck ran into the side of the grain trailer.
