According to court documents, 29-year-old Robert Edwin Ebersold pleaded guilty and was convicted of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to one year (suspended) for the cocaine charge and five years (suspended) for the marijuana charge.
