An Iowa Falls woman was sentenced to probation in Hardin County District Court on Monday after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
According to court documents, 54-year-old Margaret Evelyn Britcher pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine - third or subsequent offense. Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer agreed to the terms of the plea agreement and will drop possession of marijuana and controlled substance violations.
