A Marshalltown man was arrested Friday in after he fled a deputy in Hubbard when he was stopped for allegedly driving while barred. The man is accused of having marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription drugs in his possession.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Moises Baiza Carrasco III, was stopped by a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy on Highway 65 just south of Hubbard around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 29 after the deputy ran his license plate.
