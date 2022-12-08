Duane & Phyllis Lloyd residence hall welcoming students

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Sunday for the Duane & Phyllis Lloyd Residence Hall on the Ellsworth Community College campus. The facility, located on the northeast corner of the campus, is the result of a $32 million Iowa Valley Community College District bond issue and features a state-of-the art residence hall, which offers more on-campus living options.
The Lloyd children and their family members, ECC trustees, and a standing room only audience, including Sen. Annette Sweeney, were in attendance for the event.
