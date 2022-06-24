A Dumont man has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in Iowa Falls on Wednesday.
According to court records, 51-year-old Stacy Benjamin Marson was operating a 1998 Toyota Corolla on College Avenue around 7:41 p.m. when he was stopped by Iowa Falls Police due to a partially obscured rear license plate and failure to signal.
