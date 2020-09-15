The Eldora-New Providence School Board approved a number of simple housekeeping measures during a short meeting Monday evening.
The most impactful decision was likely the acceptance of the resignations of high school Spanish teacher Herbert Dardano, elementary special education para Kelly Collins, bus driver Judy Staples, elementary kitchen assistant Diane Crouse and elementary special education para LuAnn Miller.
