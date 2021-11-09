The Eldora-New Providence school board will have a lot to think about leading up to a special meeting called for Nov. 22. The board heard more than two hours of information about possible renovations and new construction at the elementary school - and how it might be paid for.
The plans call for the building of a corridor from the current entrance to the art and vocal music rooms located in a building across what is now part of the playground. The corridor would create a new front entrance and administrator, nurse and other offices would be moved near that entrance. The biggest ticket item would be building a new gym connected to the south side of the addition. That building would come with a $1.8 million price tag. In all, depending on details, the cost would be somewhere between $8.9 and $!0.6 million.
